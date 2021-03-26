Electoral Bonds: SC Order on Plea Seeking Ban Ahead of Polls Today
Election Commission has given permission for opening sale of Electoral Bonds between 1 to 10 April.
The Supreme Court on Friday, 26 March, will pronounce its order on the plea seeking a stay on the issuance of electoral bond ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the NGO Association for Democratic Reform, vehemently argued that for the time being, the sale of Electoral Bonds should be stopped.
At this, the bench said: "If your argument is correct, we have to strike down the law in full." The AG also informed the top court that Election Commission has given permission for opening sale of Electoral Bonds between 1 to 10 April.
The order will be pronounced by a Bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.
Terror Funding Via Electoral Bonds?
The bench asked Attorney General KK Venugopal about "the misuse of funds for illegal purposes or terrorism.”
“We would like you, as a government, to look into it. It is not to suggest that political parties have violence on their agenda," the bench said.
The AG sought to clarify that the bonds are purchased through either demand drafts or cheques, and it is white money going through banking channels. “Terrorism is not funded by white money,” he stressed.
The bench continued to pose queries, asking if "there could a political party, which is qualified for the bonds, and has violence on their agenda."
The bench, however, added that it does not intend to get into politics, or make a comment on any political party.
