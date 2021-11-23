It’s All About Big Money Bonds! What Data of All Electoral Bonds Ever Sold Shows

These details emerged after crunching the data provided in RTI responses by the Department of Economic Affairs of the central government, and by the State Bank of India, the public sector bank which has been authorised to sell electoral bonds during the 18 phases of sale of EBs so far.

The RTI applications had been filed by transparency campaigner and Indian Navy veteran Commodore Lokesh Batra (Retd.) and the responses to them have been accessed by The Quint.

Here are some of the key data points that emerge from the official data on electoral bonds.