Centre Sends Notice to Sudarshan News, Next SC Hearing on 5 Oct

The Supreme Court on Wednesday 23 September agreed to postpone its hearing on Sudarshan News editor Suresh Chavhanke’s ‘UPSC Jihad’ show, after the Centre informed the apex court that it had sent a show-cause notice to the channel over possible violations of the programme code.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and KM Joseph that the show-cause notice had been sent by the I&B Ministry, giving the channel till 28 September to explain how its four episodes alleging a conspiracy by Muslims to ‘infiltrate’ the bureaucracy were not a violation of the code. They will also have to explain why action should not be taken against them under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995.
Mehta therefore suggested that the court take the matter up again only after the 28th.
As most of the petitioners and intervenors agreed to this, the court has deferred the matter till Monday, 5 October.
Advocate Shahrukh Alam, appearing for one of the intervenors, had argued that there were continuing violations of fundamental rights involved, and therefore the matter should not be postponed.
Advocate Gautam Bhatia, representing one of the other intervenors, noted that the court was looking at some of the bigger issues on regulation of hate speech and so arguments on this should continue regardless of the court’s decision. Justice Chandrachud agreed this would be the case.
The court also clarified that its interim order preventing any further broadcasts by the channel on the issue, passed on 15 September, would continue to be in force.
The court was supposed to be hearing arguments presented today from the petitioner and other intervenors as to why the broadcast of the show should continue to be restrained.
This follows arguments at the last hearing on 21 September by advocate Shadan Farasat, for a group Jamia students, where he had made a case for why the contents of the four episodes released thus far did amount to hate speech, and the court’s consideration of an affidavit by the channel.
WHO HAS ARGUED WHAT SO FAR?
During the course of the matter till now, here’s what has been said by the parties and the judges:
