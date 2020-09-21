SC to Hear Plea Against Sudarshan TV; Channel Files New Affidavit

Sudarshan News, in an additional affidavit, said it will follow all the laws during the broadcast of its show.

After the Supreme Court stayed the broadcast of subsequent five episodes of ‘UPSC Jihad’ by Sudarshan TV, stating that the intent and purpose of the programme is to vilify the Muslim community, the apex court will resume its hearing on the matter on Monday, 21 September. Sudarshan News, in an additional affidavit, in the Supreme Court said it will follow all the laws during the broadcast of its show, but that it was shocked and pained when NDTV on 17 September 2008, had broadcast a show titled as 'Hindu Terror: Myth or Fact?' The channel argued that in this programme just adjacent to the programme caption, "Hindu' Terror: Myth or Fact?", a Hindu saint was shown with 'tilak' and 'chillam' and also a 'trishul.’

“I further submit that NDTV had also broadcast on 26 August 2010 a programme, again anchored by Barkha Dutt titled as “Is ‘Saffron Terror’ real?” In the said programme a Hindu cultural gathering was shown in saffron colour clothes”, said the affidavit.

Right-leaning websites OpIndia, Indic Collective, have also filed intervention application with the apex court in the Sudarshan TV case on Monday, 21 September. The application asks whether its constitutionally permissible for the SC to judicially legislate “impermissible speech.”

‘Outcome of Investigative Journalism’: TV Channel

The news channel has claimed the programme is an outcome of investigative journalism, which focuses on how Muslims have "infiltrated" the Indian civil service. Urging the top court to lift the stay on the broadcast of the programme, the new channel contended that it will strictly comply with all laws while airing the remaining episodes of 'Bindas Bol' series on the subject.

“The answering respondent further states that he will abide and comply by the programming code and directions of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting strictly,” said the news channel in the affidavit.

On Friday, the Sudarshan News counsel had said that they will submit an additional affidavit to address the perception of hate speech in the content of the TV programme, so that the court could lift the stay on the broadcast. "Need to look at the programme as a whole, not as a part... I have no objection at all to any community joining the UPSC," argued senior advocate Shyam Divan for the channel.

‘Ban Cannot Be Lifted Based On Generic Assurance’

The fresh affidavit filed with the court by the channel includes no arguments and explanations, and only reiterates the statements made in the previous affidavit – that they will abide by the programme code and that Sudarshan News Editor Suresh Chavhanke has no problems with any particular community. During the last hearing, Justice DY Chandrachud had expressly said that those assurances were too generic and did not address the specific concerns the judges had over the show. Lawyers for the petitioners and intervenors will be presenting their arguments on why the injunction should not be listed on Monday. Shadan Farasat, appearing for a group of Jamia students, had mentioned during the last hearing that Sudarshan News' general assurance of following the programme code cannot be grounds for lifting the stay, as the channel had made a similar promise to the I&B Ministry before the first episode, only to violate the code in the four episodes broadcast till now.

(With inputs from IANS)