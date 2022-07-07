As Zee News Anchor Moves SC for Relief, Raipur Cops Continue To Tighten Noose

On the basis of a complaint filed by Congress MLA Devendra Yadav at Raipur's Civil Lines police station, Ranjan has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 153-A (Promoting Enmity on Grounds of Religion or Race), Section 295-A (Malicious Acts Intending to Hurt Religious Beliefs), Section 504 (Intentional Insult), and Section 505 (1)(b) (Intent to Cause Fear or Alarm to Public).

A day after the video was aired, TV news anchor Ranjan had apologised for mistakenly airing Rahul Gandhi's statement out of context by linking it with the Udaipur murder case.