Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Seeks Urgent Hearing in SC on Plea Against FIRs

A TV news anchor, facing several First Information Reports (FIRs) in some states for playing a doctored clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, 7 July, again sought an urgent hearing from the Supreme Court on his plea seeking protection from coercive action for the alleged offence.

A vacation bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee, which on Wednesday had ordered listing of the plea for hearing on Thursday, said it was “awaiting assignment from the CJI”.

“It has not been assigned to us. It is awaiting assignment by the chief justice. It may not be assigned to us,” said the bench which also comprised Justice JK Maheshwari.