Chhattisgarh Cops Stay Put In NCR, Visit Zee News Anchor's House to Arrest Him

A day after Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh police engaged in an argument to secure the custody of Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan for publishing doctored video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a team of Chhattisgarh Police again visited Ranjan's Ghaziabad residence on the morning of Wednesday, 6 July, to arrest him.

However, the police found that Ranjan had been absconding. His house was locked, the Raipur police said in a tweet written in Hindi.