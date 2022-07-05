Zee News' Rohit Ranjan Arrested Over Airing of 'Doctored Video' of Rahul Gandhi
Earlier in the day, a team from Chhattisgarh Police had arrived at Ranjan's residence in Ghaziabad to arrest him.
Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan was arrested by Noida Police in Ghaziabad on Tuesday, 5 July, after the channel aired allegedly misleading clips about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
A case had been filed against Ranjan at Noida Sector-20 Police Station.
Earlier in the day, a team from Chhattisgarh Police had arrived at Ranjan's residence in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area to arrest him.
On the basis of a complaint filed by Congress MLA Devendra Yadav at Raipur's Civil Line police station, Ranjan has been booked under several Indian Penal Code's (IPC) sections, including Section 153-A (Promoting Enmity on Grounds of Religion or Race), Section 295-A (Malicious Acts Intending to Hurt Religious Beliefs), Section 504 (Intentional Insult), Section 505 (1)(b) [Intent to Cause Fear or Alarm to Public].
Despite a warrant by the Chhattisgarh Police, Ranjan reportedly obstructed the arrest and was forcefully taken into custody by the local police.
A team has been constituted for the investigation of the case.
Cases had been registered against Ranjan in several states for his statements against Gandhi.
'Is This Legal?' Tweeted Rohit Ranjan Before Arrest
"Chhattisgarh Police is standing outside my house to arrest me without informing the local police, is it legal," the journalist had tweeted in Hindi. He also tagged UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, SSP Ghaziabad and ADG Zone Lucknow in his tweet.
"There is no such rule to inform. Still, now they are informed. Police team has shown you court's warrant of arrest. You should in fact cooperate, join in investigation and put your defence in court," the Raipur Police had said in response to his tweet.
Ghaziabad Police also responded to the tweet, "The matter is in the cognizance of the local police, the Indirapuram police station is on the spot and action will be taken as per the rules."
Congress alleged that Ranjan distorted the statement of senior leader Rahul Gandhi in his special TV show, which they say tarnished his image.
About 19 Congress workers were also arrested in Noida for protesting outside the TV channel and burning effigies on Sunday.
Ranjan had, on 2 June, misquoted Gandhi’s video statement on the Udaipur incident and had subsequently corrected himself and apologised on a TV broadcast.
He tweeted, "Yesterday, in our show DNA, Rahul Gandhi's statement was taken in the wrong context by linking it to the Udaipur incident, it was a human error for which our team is apologetic and we apologise for it."
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.