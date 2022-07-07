Congress Moves Broadcasting Authority Against Zee News & Its Anchor Rohit Ranjan

The Congress, on Monday, 4 July, filed a complaint with the News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority (NBDA) against Zee News and its anchor Rohit Ranjan, for airing misleading clips about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress communication department head Pawan Khera flagged the broadcast by the news channel as "illegal, unethical and malicious" in a letter to the Authority chairman.

"The impugned news broadcast by Zee News had sought to falsely and maliciously suggest that former INC President Rahul Gandhi demonstrated sympathy for the killers of Kanhaiya Lal (tailor killed in Udaipur) by calling them 'children' and saying (they) have acted in an irresponsible way," Khera said.

Khera further pointed out that it was only Zee and its anchor that chose to give the clip "this distorted and malicious interpretation".