Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Granted Bail Over 'Doctored Video' of Rahul Gandhi

Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan was arrested by Noida Police in Ghaziabad.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Rohit Ranjan)
Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan, who was arrested by Noida Police in connection with allegedly misleading clips about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was released on bail on Tuesday, 5 July.
The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police media cell said that following the interrogation, Ranjan was arrested on the basis of evidence but released on bail as the sections against him are bailable offences.
Earlier in the day, a team from Chhattisgarh Police had arrived at Ranjan's residence in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area to arrest him.
On the basis of a complaint filed by Congress MLA Devendra Yadav at Raipur's Civil Lines police station, Ranjan has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 153-A (Promoting Enmity on Grounds of Religion or Race), Section 295-A (Malicious Acts Intending to Hurt Religious Beliefs), Section 504 (Intentional Insult), and Section 505 (1)(b) (Intent to Cause Fear or Alarm to Public).
Congress alleged that Ranjan had distorted the statement of party leader Rahul Gandhi in his special TV news segment, which they said tarnished Gandhi's image.
About 19 Congress workers were also arrested in Noida for protesting outside the TV channel and burning effigies on Sunday, 3 July.
He tweeted, "Yesterday, in our show DNA, Rahul Gandhi's statement was taken in the wrong context by linking it to the Udaipur incident, it was a human error for which our team is apologetic and we apologise for it."