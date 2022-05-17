Demands Unmet, No End in Sight for Protest Over Killing of 4 Silger Villagers

"We met the Chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, on 16 June 2021 where he promised to fulfill our demands based on the findings of the magisterial inquiry," Midiyami said of his first meeting with the chief minister.

"We met CM Baghel again on 25 March 2022 where during the conversation he again assured us of fulfilling the demands of the protesters within a month. However, there has been no result, and the Silger protest continues," he added.