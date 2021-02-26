‘My Daughter Wasn’t a Maoist’: Mother of 20-Yr-Old Who Killed Self

"Neither my daughter was a Maoist nor did she surrender. The police detained her from home and tortured her to surrender," alleged Somdi, mother of a 20-year-old suspected Maoist who reportedly killed herself on Tuesday, 23 February, in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district inside the police line four days after the surrender.

"Gaon me Naxaliyon ka aana jana laga rahta hai aur jab bhi Naxali gaon walo ko bulate hai humein majburan jana padta hai, iska matlab ye nahi ke hum ya meri beti Kawasi Pandey naxali the ( Naxals visited the village often, and whenever they called upon the villagers, we were forced to go. However, this didn't mean that either me or my daughter Kawasi Pandey were naxalites)," said Somdi while talking to The Quint over phone.

She is a resident of Gudse village, which falls under Katekalyan police station of Dantewada, 60 km away from the district headquarter.