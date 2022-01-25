Bastar: Alleged Maoist Killed in Police Encounter; Kin Reject Naxal Links

But his brother Renuram Nureti has denied any Maoist links. The deceased's brother himself is a surrendered Maoist who has been working in the Chhattisgarh Police’s District Reserve Guards (DRG) unit since 2014.

Talking to The Quint, Renuram Nureti said, “Naxali nahi hai, Naxal peedit hai… Bastar fighters ke liye form bhi bhara tha... (He is not a Naxal, he is a victim of Naxals. He had also filled up a form to join the Bastar Fighters)."

Bastar Fighters is a specialised division that was created by the state government to combat the left-wing extremism in Bastar.