'Govt Agencies Being Used To Target Opposition': Prez Candidate Yashwant Sinha

(Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)
Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday, 12 July, accused the Union government of misusing central agencies against its political rivals.
"In 60 years of my career, I never saw as much terror of the government agencies as I am witnessing now," the former Union minister said at a media briefing in Chandigarh.
Sinha also spoke about the toppling of Uddhav Thackeray's government in Maharashtra and the crisis in the Congress party in Goa.
"There is a long story behind the curtains," he said referring to the situation in Maharashtra. "Today, it became even more evident when I learnt that a few Shiv Sena legislators are pressurising Thackeray to vote for the BJP's nominee in the President elections," he added.
Yashwant Sinha said that the ruling party was undermining every institution of democratic governance.
"Agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax department and even the Governor's office are being weaponised to target opposition leaders," he said.
The leader stated that while serving as the finance minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government, he never thought of misusing the enforcement directorate which was under his ministry.
"I stayed in Atalji's government for five years and served as the finance minister. The infamous Enforcement Directorate, the income tax department etc all came under the finance ministry. It had never even struck my mind to use these agencies to fix political opponents," he stated.
"We are in an environment where people sitting in the government do not want any other party to gain power anywhere," the presidential nominee said during the press meet.
"The ruling dispensation's agenda of one party, one ruler is meant to convert democratic India into communist China. This must be stopped," he said.
Sinha also took a dig at his opponent, Droupadi Murmu, underlining that he has been highlighting "the imminent threats to our democracy and our Constitution" through his meetings, press conferences, and media interviews.
"I am surprised by the fact that the candidate of the ruling party has so far not addressed a single press conference," Sinha said during the press meet.
"Perhaps she wants to follow the example of the Prime Minister, who has not addressed a single press conference in the last eight years," he added.
The leader also added that he had "great personal regard" for Murmu.
