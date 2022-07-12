'Govt Agencies Being Used To Target Opposition': Prez Candidate Yashwant Sinha

Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday, 12 July, accused the Union government of misusing central agencies against its political rivals.

"In 60 years of my career, I never saw as much terror of the government agencies as I am witnessing now," the former Union minister said at a media briefing in Chandigarh.

Sinha also spoke about the toppling of Uddhav Thackeray's government in Maharashtra and the crisis in the Congress party in Goa.

"There is a long story behind the curtains," he said referring to the situation in Maharashtra. "Today, it became even more evident when I learnt that a few Shiv Sena legislators are pressurising Thackeray to vote for the BJP's nominee in the President elections," he added.