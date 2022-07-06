ADVERTISEMENT
Vivo Directors Flee India Amid ED Probe Into Money Laundering Case: Report
The ED conducted searches at 44 places across the country in a money laundering probe against Vivo on 5 July.
Vivo directors Zhengshen Ou and Zhang Jie fled India on Wednesday, 7 July, as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its inquiry into the money laundering case against the Chinese firm, reported news agency ANI.
The ED conducted searches at 44 places across the country in a money laundering probe against Vivo and other related firms on 5 July.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more information.)
