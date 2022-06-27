Presidential Candidate Yashwant Sinha Files Nomination; Rahul, Akhilesh Present

Former Union Minister Sinha had joined the TMC last year and was later made the party's vice president. He quit the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2018. He was declared as the Opposition's common candidate for the presidential election on 21 June, hours after he resigned from the TMC.

Voting for the next president will be held on 18 July, while the counting of votes will be held on 21 July.

Sinha will contest against the candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) – Droupadi Murmu.