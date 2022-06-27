Presidential Candidate Yashwant Sinha Files Nomination; Rahul, Akhilesh Present

The Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha filed his nomination for the upcoming election on Monday, 27 June.
(Screengrab: Sansad TV)
A number of Opposition leaders including the Congress's Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress's Abhishek Banerjee, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, RLD's Jayant Sinha, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao accompanied him for the filing of the nomination papers at the Parliament.
The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had announced its support to Sinha on Monday morning.
Every set of nominations to a president has to have 50 proposers and 50 seconders among elected representatives.
Former Union Minister Sinha had joined the TMC last year and was later made the party's vice president. He quit the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2018. He was declared as the Opposition's common candidate for the presidential election on 21 June, hours after he resigned from the TMC.
Voting for the next president will be held on 18 July, while the counting of votes will be held on 21 July.
Sinha will contest against the candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) – Droupadi Murmu.
Droupadi Murmu had filed her nomination for the presidential election on Friday, 24 June.
While PM Modi was Murmu's first proposer, senior Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda were among the other signatories on the nomination papers. Besides the complement of NDA leaders, YSR Congress' Vijaysai Reddy and Biju Janata Dal leader Sasmit Patra, who are not part of the alliance, were also in Parliament to back her nomination.
If elected, the former Jharkhand governor will become the first Scheduled Tribe president and the second-ever woman president of India.
