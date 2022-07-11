Behind The Congress Crisis in Goa: A Disaster Waiting to Happen

Refuting allegations levelled against them by Gundu Rao, both Kamat and Lobo have come out to say that they still stand with the Congress party.

"I have seen the video of the press conference of Dinesh Gundu Rao which was circulated. I am shocked, stunned and it has hurt me beyond words,” Kamat said.

Emphasising that he "strongly" stands with the Congress, Lobo on the other hand claimed that he himself wanted to be relieved from the post of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) chief.

“We won on the Congress ticket and we are with the Congress party. I told Dinesh Gundu Rao that I am not interested in continuing as leader of Opposition because there are various issues raised on me by the ruling side. I said senior leader Digambar Kamat is there or you can give it to someone else,” he said.