‘Will Take All Measures for Peace’: Assam-Mizoram Joint Statement on Border Row

Assam Ministers Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal on Thursday, 4 August, met with representatives of Mizoram in the capital city of Aizawl, in order to discuss the ongoing border conflict between the two states.
A joint statement issued by Assam and Mizoram on Thursday, 4 August, stated that the governments of the two feuding states have agreed to take all necessary measures to promote, preserve and maintain peace and harmony.
"Representatives of Governments of Assam and Mizoram agree to take all necessary measures to promote, preserve and maintain peace and harmony amongst the people living in Assam and Mizoram, particularly in the border areas," a joint statement released by the states post their meeting said.
"With great optimism from both sides, he held our discussion with the Home Minister of Mizoram @Lalchamliana12 Ji & other officials on resolving the #AssamMizoramBorder issue," Bora said in a tweet.
"The Governments of Mizoram welcome and agree to take forward the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India and Hon'ble Chief Ministers of Assam and Mizoram to remove the tensions prevailing around the inter-state borders and find lasting solutions to the dispute through the discussions.
The states have agreed to maintain peace in the areas surrounding the border, and have welcome the Centre's decision to deploy neutral paramilitary forces in the region," the statement said.
This would include the border-lining areas of Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar in Assam, and Mamit and Kolasib districts of Mizoram.
The representatives from the government of Mizoram also conveyed their condolences for the loss of lives in the clash between the two states on 26 July, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
Amid the ongoing tussle between Assam and Mizoram over their inter-state boundary, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga had taken to Twitter to announce that representatives from both the governments will meet on Thursday to work towards a solution for the matter.
The meeting in Aizawl was attended by Minister for the Assam Department of Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation Ashok Singhal as well as the state's Minister of Agriculture Atul Bora.
"We're hopeful (of interaction). Assam wants to keep spirit of unity and brotherhood among North-eastern people," Bora told news agency ANI on Thursday, ahead of the meeting.
"Hopeful that the issue will be resolved permanently through meaningful dialogues between both the govts," he stated.
Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana, Land Revenue and Settlement Minister Lalruatkima, as well as Home Department Secretary Vanlalnghaka were also in attendance at the meeting.
"Tomorrow (5 August) representatives from #Assam government led by senior minister will meet representatives of #Mizoram government led by senior minister. I am sure important steps will be achieved for the solution of the border problem," Mizoram CM Zoramthanga had tweeted on Wednesday.
The meeting between the states' representatives comes after a long-drawn feud between Assam and Mizoram over their boundary, which reached its zenith on 26 July, when five Assamese police officials were reportedly killed in a firing incident around the border.
Five policemen have been reported dead and over 50 members of the police force injured in the violent clashes that erupted around the Assam-Mizoram border on Monday, 26 July, a press release issued by the Assam government said.
In the wake of the 26 July clashes, the Assam Police had issued summons to Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena and six other state officials for their alleged role in the violence.
An FIR had also reportedly been registered against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and six top state officials by the Mizoram police on 26 July, on charges of attempt to murder and assault. Around 200 unidentified police personnel, too, had been booked in the case.
In a reconciliatory gesture, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga on Monday, 2 August, said that he had directed the state's police to withdraw the FIRs dated 26 July, filed at Vairengte in Kolasib district, against all the accused persons in connection with the Assam-Mizoram border clash.
Soon after Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that he "heartily reciprocate(s) this positive gesture."
