Assam 'Reciprocates' as Mizoram Drops Cases Against Accused Officials
Assam-Mizoram Border Clash: Zoramthanga said this is a bid "to build a conducive atmosphere for amicable solution".
Mizoram Chief Minister (CM) Zoramthanga on Monday, 2 August, said that he had directed the state's police to withdraw the FIRs dated 26 July, filed at Vairengte in Kolasib district, against all the accused persons in connection with the Assam-Mizoram border clash. Soon after Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that he "heartily reciprocate(s) this positive gesture".
Taking to Twitter, the Mizoram chief minister had said that the decision had been taken in order to "build a conducive atmosphere for amicable solution" to the border dispute.
Assam CM Reciprocates
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, on his part, took to Twitter to share that he has, in reciprocation, asked Assam Police to withdraw cases against DC Kolasib and SDPO Virengte.
Further, Sarma wrote,"In aid of an early amicable resolution, I am sending my cabinet collegues Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal to Aizwai on 5 August, for a meaningful dialogue. Assam stands committed to ensuring peace on its borders,paving the way for a peaceful and developed North-East."
Earlier, on Monday, Sarma had asked the police to withdraw an FIR against Mizoram Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena, which was lodged in the wake of the border clash.
Previously
Reports on Saturday said that an FIR has been registered against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and six top state officials by the Mizoram police on 26 July, on charges of attempt to murder and assault. Around 200 unidentified police personnel, too, had been booked in the case.
The case was filed at Vairengte police station in Kolasib district of Mizoram by the local inspector, H Lalchawimawia. The Kolasib district, that borders Assam’s Cachar district, witnessed violent clashes on Monday.
In response to the Mizoram Police's FIR against him, Sarma had said that he is ready to join any probe on the issue.
However, on Sunday, the Mizoram government had said that it is considering withdrawing the FIR lodged against CM Sarma.
Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said in Aizawl that following the advice of Chief Minister Zoramthanga, the administration would "relook" the FIR registered against the Assam chief minister.
He said that Zoramthanga did not approve of the inclusion of Sarma's name in the FIR, adding that he too was not properly aware of Sarma's name being included in the FIR before it was lodged.
In the wake of the 26 July clashes, the Assam Police had issued summons to K Vanlalvena and six Mizoram state officials for their alleged role in the violence.
In a series of tweets on Monday, Sarma said: "To take this goodwill gesture ahead, I have directed the Assam Police to withdraw the FIR against K Vanlalvena, Hon'ble MP, Rajya Sabha from Mizoram."
"However, cases against other accused police officers will be pursued. He (Vanlalvena) was not in that area on that day. We had booked him only for provocative statements," he added.
