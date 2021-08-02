Assam 'Reciprocates' as Mizoram Drops Cases Against Accused Officials

Mizoram Chief Minister (CM) Zoramthanga on Monday, 2 August, said that he had directed the state's police to withdraw the FIRs dated 26 July, filed at Vairengte in Kolasib district, against all the accused persons in connection with the Assam-Mizoram border clash. Soon after Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that he "heartily reciprocate(s) this positive gesture".

Taking to Twitter, the Mizoram chief minister had said that the decision had been taken in order to "build a conducive atmosphere for amicable solution" to the border dispute.