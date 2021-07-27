Explained: Why the Assam-Mizoram Border Has Become a Flashpoint

The recent clashes at the Assam-Mizoram border that resulted in the death of five Assam police personnel on Monday, 26 June, came as a corollary of the long-drawn dissension between the two states over their boundary.

The 164.6 km long border that runs between the two states has again become a flashpoint in the recent years, with several instances of violence being reported in the region.

The conflict-ridden history of this tenuous border, lined by the Barak Valley – Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj on the Assam side, and Kolasib, Aizawl, and Mamit on the Mizoram side, dates back to the Colonial era.