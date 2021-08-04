Mizoram, Assam Representatives To Meet To Discuss Border Issues

Amid an ongoing tussle between Assam and Mizoram over their border, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga took to Twitter to announce that representatives from both the governments will meet on Thursday to work towards a solution for the matter.
(Image: The Quint/ Kamran Akhter)
Amid the ongoing tussle between Assam and Mizoram over their border, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Wednesday, 4 August, took to Twitter to announce that representatives from both the governments will meet on Thursday, 5 August, to work towards a solution for the matter.
"Tomorrow (5 August) representatives from #Assam government led by senior minister will meet representatives of #Mizoram government led by senior minister. I am sure important steps will be achieved for the solution of the border problem," he stated.
Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana, Land Revenue and Settlement Minister Lalruatkima, as well as Home Department Secretary Vanlalngaihsaka will also be in attendance, NDTV reported.
The development comes after a long-drawn feud between the states over their boundary, which reached its zenith on 26 July, when five Assamese police officials were reportedly killed in a firing incident around the border.
Five policemen have been reported dead and over 50 members of the police force injured in the violent clashes that erupted around the Assam-Mizoram border on Monday, 26 July, a press release issued by the Assam government said.
An FIR had also reportedly been registered against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and six top state officials by the Mizoram police on 26 July, on charges of attempt to murder and assault. Around 200 unidentified police personnel, too, had been booked in the case.
Both state governments have put out their own explanations for the violence that broke out. The violence occurred just two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared the Centre’s resolve to end disputes in the northeast.
In a reconciliatory gesture, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga on Monday, 2 August, said that he had directed the state's police to withdraw the FIRs dated 26 July, filed at Vairengte in Kolasib district, against all the accused persons in connection with the Assam-Mizoram border clash.
Soon after Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that he "heartily reciprocate(s) this positive gesture".
(With inputs from NDTV)
Published: undefined