Assam Police to Question Mizoram MP on ‘Shall Kill Them’ Warning

Following the deadly clashes that erupted around the Assam-Mizoram border on Monday, 26 July, Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena on Wednesday, 28 July, blamed Assam police for firing first and added, “They are lucky that we didn't kill them all. If they come again, we shall kill them all."

Following Vanlalvena's comments, a team of Assam Police left for Delhi to question the Rajya Sabha MP, alleging that the clashes were a conspiracy and he had an active role in it.

On Monday, five Assam Police personnel and a civilian were killed and at least 50 people were injured as policemen from the two states allegedly fired at each other in an unexpected escalation of the border row.