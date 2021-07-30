Can't Accept Threat: Assam Govt Issues Advisory Against Travel to Mizoram
The Assam Government issued a travel advisory on Thursday, 29 July, asking citizens of the state to not travel to Mizoram. According to PTI, the government also advised people from Assam working or staying in Mizoram to 'exercise utmost caution'.
The travel advisory, signed by Assam Home Secretary M S Manivannan, says: "Given the prevailing situation, the people of Assam are advised not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to personal safety of people of Assam cannot be accepted."
This comes after five Assam Police personnel and a civilian were killed and at least 50 people were injured as policemen from the two states allegedly fired at each other on Monday, in an unexpected escalation of the border row.
The violence erupted two days after Home Minister Amit Shah met the chief ministers of all the northeastern states.
WHAT ELSE DID THE ADVISORY SAY?
According to PTI, the advisory claimed that 'certain members of Mizo civil society, students and youth organisations are constantly issuing provocative statements against Assam and its people'.
It also said that video footage available with the Assam police shows that many Mizoram civilians remain deployed armed with automatic weapons at the border.
MEANWHILE
The two states also traded barbs over purported deployment of security forces along the interstate border on Thursday.
Cachar Guardian Minister Ashok Singhal claimed that Mizoram was yet to withdraw its police forces from the border even while Assam had.
Meanwhile, the Mizoram government countered this claim alleging that a large contingent of Assam Police personnel was being mobilised at the interstate border.
Mizoram Home Secretary Lalbiaksangi, in a letter to the Additional Secretary in-charge of the Northeast had written: “In view of the tense situation at present, mobilisation of a large contingent of police at the interstate border by Assam is quite objectionable, and will lead to apprehension and panic among the people on both sides.”
