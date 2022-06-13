Who Is Afreen Fatima, Student Activist Whose House Was Razed by Prayagraj Admin?

Eliciting public outrage, the house of student activist Afreen Fatima and her father Javed Mohammed was demolished by Prayagraj authorities on Sunday, 12 June, over alleged involvement in the violence that broke out in Uttar Pradesh amid the Prophet Muhammad remarks row.

The 22-year-old's father, a leader of the Welfare Party of India, is accused of being the key conspirator in Friday's violent protests where arson and stone-pelting were reported in addition to sloganeering against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Amid all this, Fatima was informed on Saturday night that the civic body of Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj has put a notice on her house, asking her family to vacate the house for demolition on Sunday morning.