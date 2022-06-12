'Discrepancies in Notice': Source Close to Javed Mohammad's Kin & Lawyers Claim

"It seems clear that the notice was hastily issued on a weekend night to ensure that the family has no opportunity for legal recourse, as proceedings before a court might uncover the many factual inconsistencies and inaccuracies in the notice," said a source close to the family of Javed Mohammed, an accused in the Prayagraj violence, whose house was demolished on Sunday, 12 June, by the district administration.

The source went on to highlight contradictions in claims made by the Prayagraj Development Authority in their notice ahead of the demolition of Mohammad's home.

Moreover, Afreen Fatima, the younger daughter of the accused, claimed that the family had not been served any notice about the illegal construction of the house.

The Prayagraj Development Authority, however, asserted that the said building was illegally constructed in their notice dated 10 June, which the source close to the family, as well as a group of lawyers who have since filed a letter-petition in the Allahabad High Court, claimed was only pasted outside the house on 11 June.