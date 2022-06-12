Facebook Posts, Ideology: Javed Mohammad's Daughter Recounts Questions by Police

She recounted the day that she, her father, and her mother Parveen Fatima were detained by the police.

Javed Mohammad, an activist associated with the Welfare Party of India, has since been arrested. Their home was also demolished on Sunday, 12 June, by the Prayagraj authorities over allegations of illegal construction.

"Prior to all this, the authorities never gave us any information," Sumaiya said, alleging that "the administration suddenly changed colours."