Facebook Posts, Ideology: Javed Mohammad's Daughter Recounts Questions by Police

Sumaiya Fatima (19), daughter of Javed Mohammad.
(Photo accessed by The Quint)
Hours after being released by the Uttar Pradesh Police, Sumaiya Fatima, 19, the daughter of Javed Mohammad – an accused in the violence that erupted during the protests against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad – told the media:
She recounted the day that she, her father, and her mother Parveen Fatima were detained by the police.
Javed Mohammad, an activist associated with the Welfare Party of India, has since been arrested. Their home was also demolished on Sunday, 12 June, by the Prayagraj authorities over allegations of illegal construction.
"Prior to all this, the authorities never gave us any information," Sumaiya said, alleging that "the administration suddenly changed colours."
Recounting Friday, 10 June – the day they were detained – Sumaiya said:
"He then went on his own scooty to the police station," she added.
Hours later, the police came back to their house and took her and her mother for questioning. On being asked what ensued thereafter, Sumaiya said that they were asked questions about her father's Facebook posts, what they talked about at home, and what their conversations about faith and ideology were.
"A male constable had also used foul language against my mother," she added.
Sumaiya and her mother were released on Sunday morning.
Afreen Fatima had on Saturday claimed in a video for Maktoob Media that the Prayagraj Police had detained her father without a warrant or an official letter.
Fatima also added that the police came to her house again after midnight and detained her mother, who is a diabetic patient, and her 19-year-old sister.
Meanwhile, a group of lawyers, including Allahabad High Court Advocate KK Roy, on Sunday, moved the High Court, alleging "illegal demolition of the house of Parveen Fatima, wife of Javed Mohammad."
They have claimed that the house that was demolished, in fact, belonged to Parveen (and not Javed) and have also elaborated on how, as per them, the demolition was illegal.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)