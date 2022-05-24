Vismaya Dowry Death: Husband Kiran Kumar Sentenced to 10 Years of Imprisonment

22-year-old Vismaya Nair died by suicide in 2021 after being in an abusive marriage.
(Photo: TNM)
Kerala's Kollam court on Tuesday, 24 May, sentenced Kiran Kumar to 10 years imprisonment in a case pertaining to the death of his wife, 22-year-old Vismaya.
Vismaya was only 22 years old when she died by suicide on 21 June 2021, after she got married to then 30-year-old Kumar, a government employee.
(This is a developing story. Will be updated with more details.)
