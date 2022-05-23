Vismaya Dowry Death: Husband Found Guilty of Abuse, Instigating Suicide

After her death, Vismaya’s father had then told the police that the family had given 100 sovereigns, one acre of land and a Toyota Yaris car as dowry, but he wanted a different car model and more cash. Her father Thrivrikaman Nair had told The News Minute (TNM) after her death that the family knew Kiran assaulted Vismaya earlier too.

After Vismaya’s death, her family filed a complaint with the police, and Kiran was arrested and charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 304B (dowry death), 498A (cruelty by husband or a relative), 306 (abetment of suicide), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) for dowry death, inflicting physical or mental harm, abetment of suicide, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

Kiran, who used to work as an assistant motor vehicle inspector of the Motor Vehicle Department, was also later dismissed from service by the Government of Kerala in August 2021.

In September 2021, the Kerala police filed a 500-page charge sheet naming Kiran as the main accused in Vismaya’s death, saying that Vismaya had died by suicide, but she was driven to death by constant dowry harassment and mental harassment by her husband Kiran Kumar.