Dowry Harassment Drove Vismaya to Suicide: Kerala Police Files Chargesheet

Twenty-two-year old Kerala woman Vismaya V Nair died by suicide, but she was driven to suicide by constant dowry harassment and mental harassment by her husband Kiran Kumar, says the police chargesheet submitted in the case that had shocked Kerala.

Vismaya, who was a student of Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicines, was found dead in the house of her husband S Kiran Kumar at Sasthamnada near Sasthamkotta in the southern district of Kollam on June 21 this year. Vismaya was also a native of Kollam and hailed from Nilamel near Kadakkal.

Kiran Kumar had surrendered before the police on the same night of Vismaya’s death. His arrest was recorded the next day. A case was filed against him under 408 A (criminal breach of trust) and 304 B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code.