Vismaya Death: Husband, Accused of Dowry Harassment, Surrenders

A few months ago, Kiran had hit Vismaya in front of her parents, following which the family took him to the police station. However the police insisted on a compromise.

Though Vismaya stayed back at her house after this incident, Kiran took her back three months ago, and she stopped contacting her father and brother after that. Though Vismaya did tell her mother about instances of assault in the last three months, she stayed back at Kiran’s house.

Vismaya's mother Sajitha told the media that a few weeks ago Kiran had hit Vismaya's face so badly that her mouth had started bleeding.