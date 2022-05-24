'Got Justice She Deserved': Family, Cops on Verdict in Vismaya Dowry Death Case

Crime Branch IG Harshitha Attaluri pointed out that Vismaya had suffered right from the first day of her marriage.

“She was being harassed even before the marriage. Not being able to go through the harassment, she died of suicide. What happened was a tragedy. The fact is that many such cases are happening. These kinds of verdicts will embolden people to come forward and complain. I hope Kiran gets maximum punishment in this case. This is a vindication for the action taken by the police,” she said.

She also added that it cannot be said that her father forced her. “In this case, the parents did not insist that Vismaya go back to her marital home [after facing abuse]. But she wanted the marriage to work, so she kept going back. Our focus is always on how girls are raised, we ask questions only to the women. That should change. We should start asking questions to the boys we raise. Parents should take care of that. Only then, can we bring about a change in the society,” Harshitha added.