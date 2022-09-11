Veteran Tollywood Actor Krishnam Raju Passes Away at the Age of 83

Veteran Telugu actor Uppalapati Krishnam Raju passed away at the age of 83 in the wee hours of Sunday, September 11, family sources told IANS. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Actor Prabhas is his nephew. Popularly known as the 'Rebel Star' of Tollywood, Krishnam Raju has acted in more than 180 movies in a career spanning over five decades.

Krishnam Raju acted in movies ranging from social, family, romantic, and thriller movies to historical and mythological movies. His successful movies include Amara Deepam, Sita Ramulu, Katakataala Rudraiah and many more. The actor's last on-screen outing was Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam.

Born on January 20, 1940, in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, Krishnam Raju made his film debut in 1966 with Chilaka Gorinka. Briefly, he also portrayed the anti-hero in some movies.