'Radhe Shyam' Movie Review: Prabhas' Stylishly Mounted Film Is a Mediocre Watch

Radhe Shyam, written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar is an attempted visual poetry about the battle between love and destiny. The story revolves around Prabhas, essaying the role of a palmist, who overturns his odds of having no love line in his palms to manifesting a love story with Prerna, played by Pooja Hegde.

Unlike most Indian parents who are insanely particular about caste and religion when it comes to marriage, the couple in Radhe Shyam, Vikram Aditya and Prerna are blessed with unrealistic desi parents who have no qualms about their kids' lovers or even better, they actually have cheerful conversations about how much they scored with kisses. So you get the world this is set in.