Gravity Defying Scene in 'Beast' Movie Confuses IAF Officer

Many Bollywood and Tollywood films have action sequences that defy gravity and physics. A scene from the Tollywood film Beast went viral after an IAF officer shared it on social media.

Group captain Sivaraman Sajan, now retired from the Indian Air Force, took to Twitter and shared a small clip from the film. In this viral clip, Vijay, who plays RAW agent Veera Raghavan, is seen flying his fighter jet which is assailed by enemy missiles from different angles and yet he survives easily as the missiles collide with each other. Along with sharing the video, he wrote, "I have so many questions..."