Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar' Starring Prabhas To Release in 2023?

Actor Prabhas, who was last seen in Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde, will next be seen in Prashanth Neel's Salaar. The film's producer Vijay Kiragandur, the founder of Hombale Films, revealed the latest details about the upcoming film, in an interaction with Pinkvilla.

"We are shooting for about 30 percent of the film. Prabhas then got busy with the promotions of Radhe Shyam and Prashanth got tied up with post-production of KGF 2. We resume shooting from the month of May," Vijay said.

He added, "It will be a 2023 release. We intend to release it between the window of April to June." The film, which also stars Shruti Haasan, was earlier scheduled to release on April 14, 2022 but was postponed due to the COVID pandemic.