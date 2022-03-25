Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar' Starring Prabhas To Release in 2023?
Producer Vijay Kiragandur said that Prabhas has watched some rushes of 'Salaar' and has liked it.
Actor Prabhas, who was last seen in Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde, will next be seen in Prashanth Neel's Salaar. The film's producer Vijay Kiragandur, the founder of Hombale Films, revealed the latest details about the upcoming film, in an interaction with Pinkvilla.
"We are shooting for about 30 percent of the film. Prabhas then got busy with the promotions of Radhe Shyam and Prashanth got tied up with post-production of KGF 2. We resume shooting from the month of May," Vijay said.
He added, "It will be a 2023 release. We intend to release it between the window of April to June." The film, which also stars Shruti Haasan, was earlier scheduled to release on April 14, 2022 but was postponed due to the COVID pandemic.
Vijay further said that working with Prabhas is a 'pleasure' but he can't reveal anything about the plot. He said, "There is a strict instruction from the director to not reveal the story line, but working with Prabhas is a real pleasure. He is a darling for us, he is the most loved person. And I am not just talking about stardom, but he is very close to us on a personal front too. Prabhas has seen some rushes and really liked the way it has been shot."
"We will be announcing two more Pan Indian films in the month of June. Salaar is our third and we release it in five Indian languages," Vijay informed. Hombale Films has two pan-Indian releases lined up already, namely, KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2.
Pooja Hegde Addresses Rumours of Rift With Prabhas
Prabhas' Radhe Shyam co-star Pooja Hegde addressed the rumours about a rift between the two. When asked if there was a tiff between her and Prabhas and even Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja told Bollywood Bubble, “I think negativity sometimes unfortunately sells."
When the rumours about Pooja and Prabhas not getting along first emerged, UV Creations had released a statement which called the rumours a ‘figment of someone’s imagination’. There were rumours that Prabhas didn’t like Pooja’s ‘unprofessional’ attitude on sets.
Radhe Shyam has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations and T-Series. The film, which stars Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Sathyaraj, Murali Sharma, and Priyadarshini among others, released theatrically on 11 March.
