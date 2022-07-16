YSR Legacy: With Vijayamma’s Support, Will Sharmila Split Votes in Telangana?

YS Vijayalakshmi has severed ties with the ruling YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh and moved to Telangana to support her daughter YS Sharmila’s YSR Telangana Party. Vijayamma, as she is popularly known, is the widow of former AP Chief Minister and Congress leader YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who died in a helicopter crash in 2009, and the mother of the current AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Will Vijayamma and her daughter make a difference in Telangana, a state where the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Bharatiya Janata Party are expected to lock horns in the 2023 Legislative Assembly elections?