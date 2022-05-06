From Ajay Devgn To Kiccha Sudeep, Celebs Divided Over 'National Language'
"India has one language, which is entertainment," responded Sonu Sood on the national language controversy.
The debate on Hindi being India's national language was ignited once again after actor Kiccha Sudeep said, "Hindi is no longer a national language," when he was asked to respond on KGF-2's 'pan-India' success despite being a Kannada movie. An irked Ajay Devgn reacted to Sudeep's comment in Hindi disagreeing with him. This led to a heated exchange of tweets between the two with Sudeep highlighting the issue with Hindi imposition.
This was followed by many celebrities reacting and chiming in with their opinions on the topic on and off Twitter. Celebrities like Kangana Ranaut came in support of Ajay Devgn's statement about Hindi being the national language while others like Sonu Nigam, Divya Spandana, Chiranjeevi, and more spoke against having a national language and especially Hindi imposition.
The issue of having a national language has been one of the biggest political debates in the country. In a linguistically diverse country such as ours, having one common language is an impossible task. The Indian Constitution recognises that India has no national language but 2 official languages, Hindi and English, and 22 scheduled languages that include regional languages along with Hindi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.