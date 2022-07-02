‘Udaipur Incident Meticulously Planned, Instigated by Man in Pak,’ Says NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has claimed that the Udaipur murder has links with a man in Pakistan, known as 'Salman Bhai,' who told one of the accused that they must ‘do something spectacular.’

According to an Indian Express report, the NIA investigation revealed that the murder was meticulously planned and ‘instigated’ by 'Salman bhai,' who said that peaceful protests would not yield results.

The probe revealed that Gaus Mohammad and Mohammad Riyaz Akhtari, the two accused in the case, had planned the attack between 10 June and 15 June.