Police Charge Organisers of Gurugram Rally Undertaken To Protest Udaipur Killing

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed in his shop in Rajasthan's Udaipur by two men on Tuesday, 28 June.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Two days after a rally took place in Haryana's Gurgaon, calling for strict action against the killers of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur, the police on Friday, 1 July filed a case against the rally organisers, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, on the charge of promoting enmity between different groups.
This comes after purported videos went viral on social media, showing slogans being raised against Muslims during the rally.
"Objectionable slogans were raised during a rally taken out on 29 June in Gurugram in protest against the murder in Udaipur. An FIR has been registered yesterday by Gurugram Police in the matter," Gurugram Police said in a tweet.
Around 50 people, including women, took part in the rally on Wednesday, 29 June at the Kamala Nehru Park. They also burnt an effigy of 'Islamic Jihad terrorism,' NDTV reported.
Meanwhile, two more persons have been arrested on the charge of conspiracy in connection with the murder of Kanhaiya Lal.
Earlier, the police had arrested the murder accused – Gaus Mohammad and Mohammad Riyaz Akhtari – and sent them to 14-day judicial custody.
Gaus and Akhtari allegedly killed Lal in his shop on Tuesday, 28 June, over a social media post in which the tailor had allegedly supported suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
The accused were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967
On 17 June, one of the men who claimed responsibility for the murder uploaded a video indicating that he would be committing the crime. In that video, the alleged killer had said that his video would go viral on the day he commits the murder.
