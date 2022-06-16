Rahul Gandhi ED Probe: Cong Workers' Protests Turn Violent in Several Cities

Congress party workers burn a motorcycle during a protest march.
A day after the Delhi Police allegedly forced their way into the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Headquarters and lathi-charged leaders, workers of the Indian National Congress held protests in several states on Thursday, 16 June, against Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case.
Several state Congress units called for statewide protests against the probe agency’s marathon questioning over money laundering charges.
Meanwhile, Congress MPs, on Thursday, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkiah Naidu seeking their intervention into alleged the manhandling of several of its parliamentarians during the course of their protest
Gandhi was questioned by the central agency for over 11 hours on Tuesday and nearly 10 hours on Monday.
Congress workers are protesting in Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa, Bengaluru, Nagaland, Jaipur, Punjab, Chennai, Uttar Pradesh, Thiruvananthapuram, and Puducherry.
Delhi Congress workers led by state president Anil Kumar held a protest in Civil Lines, and aimed to march to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s residence.
The workers marched from Sushrut Trauma Centre near Chandgiram Akhara to the LG’s residence, and publicly denounced the Delhi Police for “entering the Congress HQ” and “thrashing” party leaders and workers inside.
They alleged that the police tried to stop the march and used water cannons to disrupt the protest.
"We demand that an FIR be registered against all police officers of Delhi Police who have made the criminal trespass. We also demand their suspension and the initiation of a disciplinary inquiry against them. Today, all Congress leaders will hold press conferences in the evening. Tomorrow, Congress has decided to gherao all Raj Bhawans across India to protest," Randeep Singh Surjewala said.
As part of a call for “Chalo Raj Bhawan” by the Congress’ Telangana unit, scores of Congress leaders and workers staged a protest, which turned violent, with tensions escalating near Raj Bhawan on Thursday.
News agency PTI reported that police foiled attempts by protesters to lay siege to Raj Bhawan, with demonstrators climbing atop buses, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the police.
The protest caused traffic jam at Khairtabad Circle and surrounding areas.
Several Goa Congress leaders alongside state chief Amit Patkar were detained by the police while they were marching towards Raj Bhawan, the official residence of governor PS Sreedharan Pillai.
"It was preventive detention to ensure there was no law and order issue due to their protest,” the official said.
Claiming that the Union government was targeting opposition leaders using central agencies, Patkar said, “We had an appointment with the governor, but despite that, we are detained.”
In Karnataka, Congress workers raised slogans during a protest in Bengaluru, disrupting traffic as they aimed to march to Raj Bhawan to provide a memorandum and complaint letter against the BJP.
Ahead of the march, massive traffic buildup was seen throughout the city, with visuals of an ambulance stuck in traffic emerging as well.
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, expressing that protesting is their right said, “We will fight for justice. They (ED) are not taking cases of any BJP leaders, they are harassing only Congress people.”
The Nagaland Pradesh Youth Congress staged a dharna outside Raj Bhawan, with Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee working President Khriedi Theunuo alleging that the BJP government wants to silence those associated with the freedom struggle and those currently highlighting the "injustice and failure" of the Modi government.
Everything is "going wrong" in the country, including the developmental, economic, and socio-economic parameters under the BJP government at the Centre, he alleged.
Mukherjee stated that they will continue to protest, as they “see this as a larger conspiracy with the upcoming Presidential Election,” adding that the NDA does not have the required 50 percent vote share for the upcoming election.
"Rahul Gandhi is spearheading the peoples' movement against the corrupt practices of the Modi government for which the government is using the ED to harass him by summoning him repeatedly," he said.
The Rajasthan Congress staged a symbolic gherao of the Rajasthan Raj Bhawan in Jaipur and demonstrated against the alleged repressive policies of the Centre and the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Rahul Gandhi.
"This false case has been registered against Rahul Gandhi to divert people's attention from the country's problems, including unemployment," Dotasra said in his address to the protesters.
The leaders, along with party workers staged a sit-in at the Civil Lines gate near the Raj Bhawan.
State ministers Pratap Singh Khachariawas and Ashok Chandna also addressed the protest demonstration.
Dotasra added that party workers would protest at all district headquarters in the state on Friday, 17 June.
