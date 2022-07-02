Udaipur Murder: Rajasthan Government Suspends Top Cop for Negligence

Cops interact with locals after the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.
(Photo: PTI)
The Rajasthan government, on Friday, 30 June, suspended Udaipur Additional Superintendent of Police, Ashok Meena.
The suspension comes days after the brutal murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in the city. However, the suspension order issued by the Joint Secretary (Police) does not mention a reason for the decision.
This decision also comes after Rajasthan Police suspended an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a station house officer (SHO) stationed at Dhan Mandi, Udaipur on grounds of negligence.
On 28 June, Kanhaiya Lal was killed by two men who claimed they did it over a social media post in which Lal had allegedly supported former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
On 28 June, a video of the brutal act started circulating on social media. The accused persons also made another video in which they threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
They were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and sent to 14-day judicial custody.
The case is being investigated by a six to ten-member NIA team, under the supervision of officers in the ranks of inspector general and deputy inspector general.
(Written with inputs from PTI.)
