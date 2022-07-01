Noida Man Arrested for Commenting on Video, Praising Accused in Udaipur Killing

Khan liked and commented on a video shared by a news portal on social media website Facebook, where Lal’s murder was being discussed. The post also contained a clip of the two assailants boasting about the killing.

A screenshot showed that Khan commented ’bohot badhiya kiya mere bhai (well done my brother)’ on the video.

Screenshots of the comment were circulated among residents of the village after Khan’s friends took a screenshot of the comment. Kumar claimed that the villagers filed a complaint against Khan late Wednesday night.