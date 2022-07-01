Noida Man Arrested for Commenting on Video, Praising Accused in Udaipur Killing

The Noida police arrested a man for allegedly supporting the killing and praising the assailants of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was brutally murdered by two men in Udaipur.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The Noida police arrested a man on Thursday, 30 June, for allegedly supporting the killing and praising the assailants of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was brutally murdered by two men in Udaipur.
The accused was identified as Aasif Khan, a resident of Chhaprauli village in Noida sector 168.
Khan liked and commented on a video shared by a news portal on social media website Facebook, where Lal’s murder was being discussed. The post also contained a clip of the two assailants boasting about the killing.
A screenshot showed that Khan commented ’bohot badhiya kiya mere bhai (well done my brother)’ on the video.
Screenshots of the comment were circulated among residents of the village after Khan’s friends took a screenshot of the comment. Kumar claimed that the villagers filed a complaint against Khan late Wednesday night.
The police lodged an FIR under section 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.
"Aasif was held from a nearby area of the Expressway canal. We have recovered the cell phone which he used to post the message," the police said.
