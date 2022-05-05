3rd Dumpsite Fire in a Month Shows Systemic Failure of Delhi's Waste Management

The fire that broke out at North Delhi’s Bhalswa dumpsite on 26 April 2022 is the third landfill fire in a month and has been raging for over 72 hours.

The previous two blazes were reported at Ghazipur dumpsite in East Delhi. Delhi’s environment minister called an urgent meeting with the waste sector experts to discuss various solutions to tackle fire.

Fires at landfills managed unscientifically can be prevented up to an extent but once ignited, will be extremely difficult to control, experts had said.

For sustainable operations at the site, compaction and soil cover as per the existing law is not followed in Ghazipur and Bhalswa dumpsites as preventive actions. Besides, indiscriminate dumping of mixed municipal solid waste and hot weather conditions are the root causes of these fires.