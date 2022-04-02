Ghazipur Landfill Fire: What Can Inhaling Toxins for Over 48 Hours Do to You?

Sudden Spike in Toxins Can Be Lethal

The sudden spike in levels of toxins in the air is really harmful to all those who inhale it.

"The sudden rise in the levels of particulate matter and the toxic gas just in the area is very damaging," said Dr Kumar.

"And the people who are inhaling this toxic smoke 25,000 times per day, it's going to damage their lungs. More importantly, it's going to get absorbed from there and damage all the organs. And the worst effect will be on pregnant women, whose foetuses will get affected," he added.

"When there are very high levels of toxins in the air, studies have shown that after those few days of very high levels of pollution, there is an increase in the incidence of asthma, heart disease, brain disease, and casualties. All this will start showing within a week or two," explained Dr Kumar.

However, this does not mean an increase in the cases of hospitalisations in the area. Not all those who face external symptoms approach hospitals for treatment.

"They tell me, 'Doctor, we have learned to live with it. It's a part of our life.' Someone told me that they couldn't afford to go to a private clinic and that if they went to a government clinic, they would have to spend at least half a day to get just a prescription. And then they would not have the money to buy the medicine from that prescription. So their wages are also lost. And they are left with a prescription which is of no use to them," the doctor said.

"People continue to live and work around landfills often, despite knowing that it might kill them because most people choose livelihoods over life. Air pollution may kill them later but hunger would kill them first," said Dr Kumar.