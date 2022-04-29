'Have No Choice,' Say Locals Around Bhalswa Landfill as Fire Spews Toxic Smoke

Bhalswa is one of the three towering landfills in Delhi besides Okhla and Ghazipur. Large quantities of methane gas emissions from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste makes these landfills highly flammable.

Less than a month ago, a fire raged for days at the Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi. "It's day four and there are six fire tenders and 20 firefighters still present at the Bhalswa landfill. Firefighting measures are riskier at landfills, and dousing flames can take days," said Garg. He pointed at two main reasons behind this – lack of segregation of waste and tricky access.

Garg said, "From food and medical waste to cloth, plastic and e-waste, everything is dumped together at landfills. All of this burns easily. Due to the e-waste present, small blasts also take place that keep the fire going on for days. This makes access harder. We don't know when a portion of the landfill will fall."

The Fire Chief told The Quint on Friday noon that the fire at Bhalswa landfill will most likely be doused entirely by evening, after which the cooling operation will begin.

Combined with the capital’s poor pollution levels, recurrent fires and toxic fume emissions from these landfills pose a serious health and environment hazard for the entire city, especially for those who live in the adjacent areas.

Residents of this colony, which is largely dominated by families hailing from lower-middle class backgrounds, however, are left with no choice but to continue living here. For many, selling their homes and moving to another part of the city is not an option as property rates remain poor, due to the colony's proximity to the landfill.