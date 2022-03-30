Fire at Ghazipur Landfill Leaves Residents of Neighbouring Areas Gasping for Air
As per the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), it took over 90 firefighters to douse the fire in about 24 hours.
On Monday, 28 March, a massive fire broke out at east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site, stuffing the residential localities nearby with smoke. As per the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), it took over 90 firefighters to douse the fire in about 24 hours.
On 29 March, I went to meet the residents of a neighbouring colony to gauge the effect the fire had on them. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.
Mohammad Rafi, a poultry seller, says, "The situation yesterday (28 March) was such that the whole colony was covered in smoke, and we were feeling suffocated. It was very bad. We were unable to breathe. The heat coming out of there was unbearable. The fumes are still coming out, it's in front of you."
Shakeel Ahmad, a tea seller, was also worried. He tells me that people in the locality are afraid and they hope that the fire doesn't escalate and claim lives like the previous year.
"We fear that the garbage dump might explode and spill into our houses. People may lose their lives."Shakeel Ahmad, Resident
"When the dumpsite caught fire, nothing was visible due to the smoke. I was unable to breathe. I am a tuberculosis patient. When the children informed me about this, I came out to see, and then I started coughing heavily as I was feeling suffocated. I ran into the house. What else could I have done?"Aasma, Resident
This isn't the first time that an incident of fire has been reported at the tallest mountain of garbage in India. Last year alone, as per the fire department, four incidents of fire were reported from the dumping site.
Not just fire, for years, residents have been complaining about the pollution in the locality due to the landfill.
"The pollution is in front of you. With oxygen, toxic gasses go in and out of our bodies," says Javed, a resident.
Aasma adds, "When it rains, the foul smell spreads all over. Then, staying here becomes very difficult."
Residents have been demanding a solution to the problems they have been facing over the massive garbage dump.
"Residents who have been living here for years will not be able to leave their houses. Many people have left the locality because of these problems. But how will people living here for many years leave the locality? They have their businesses here, their kids go to schools here. How will people leave the area? We appeal to the government to find a solution to the problem. We are very stressed because of this."Mohammad Tahir, Resident
