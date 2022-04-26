Massive Fire Breaks Out at Bhalswa Landfill Site in Delhi
As per the visuals from the spot, the 'hill' of trash is currently under a massive blaze.
A major fire broke out at a landfill site in the outer north area of the Delhi, a Fire Department official said on Tuesday, 26 April.
The official informed that the Fire Department received a call about the incident at around 5:48 pm at a dumping ground in Bhalswa after which as many as 10 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.
Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to submit a report on the fire at Bhalswa landfill within 24 hours, officials said, as per PTI.
As per the visuals from the spot, the 'hill' of trash is currently under a massive blaze.
"We received a call at around 5:47 pm. Initially, there was only smoke but later due to wind fire erupted. 12 fire tenders are present at the spot. Our aim is to ensure that fire does not spread to residential areas," CL Meena, assistant divisional officer, Delhi Fire Service, was quoted as saying by ANI.
The clouds of thick smoke, billowing out of the burning garbage mountain, had enveloped the whole area, reported IANS.
(With inputs from ANI, IANS and PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.