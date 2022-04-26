Massive Fire Breaks Out at Bhalswa Landfill Site in Delhi

A major fire broke out at a landfill site in the outer north area of the Delhi, a Fire Department official said on Tuesday, 26 April.

The official informed that the Fire Department received a call about the incident at around 5:48 pm at a dumping ground in Bhalswa after which as many as 10 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to submit a report on the fire at Bhalswa landfill within 24 hours, officials said, as per PTI.

As per the visuals from the spot, the 'hill' of trash is currently under a massive blaze.