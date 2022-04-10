Fire at Delhi's Ghazipur Landfill Site, 2 Weeks After Major Blaze Was Doused

A fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill in East Delhi on Saturday night, 9 April, officials stated, about two weeks after a major fire broke out at the same site that required almost 50 hours of firefighting operations to douse.

This fire, however, was put out within three hours and there was no casualty, as per the officials, reported news agency PTI.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said that they had been informed at around 10:30 pm about the fire in the landfill. Accordingly, four fire tenders were sent to the spot, according to PTI.