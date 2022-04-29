Fire Continues in Perungudi Landfill, Toxic Smoke Spreads Over Parts of Chennai

The Chennai Corporation is struggling to douse the massive fire that continues to blaze in the Perungudi landfill more than 26 hours after it started.
(Photo: Twitter/@pk_views)
The fire, which started at 12.30 pm on Wednesday, 27 April, was noticed by staff members working in the western part of the massive garbage dump. They tried to douse it, but were not successful.
At 2 pm they called the fire control services, according to reports. As on Thursday, 10 fire engines and a sky lift were being used by fire rescue forces to extinguish the blaze. Fire rescue personnel from stations in Thoraipakkam, Medavakkam, Thiruvamiyur, Ashok Nagar and Velachery have been deployed at the spot.
In several parts of Chennai, including Velachery, Besant Nagar, Adambakkam, Guindy and others, residents have noticed smoke spreading in the sky. The smoke is likely to increase the air pollution levels in the city for the day. It has also affected the health of residents apart from the local flora and fauna.
According to reports, night herons in the Pallikaranai marshland have been spotted flying away, possibly due to the fire and the fumes.
This is not the first time that the Perungudi dumpyard – spread over 125 acres and overflowing with 3.63 million cubic metres of accumulated waste – is catching fire.
He adds that water will only increase the flammability of the garbage and will not help in putting out the fire.
A Twitter user tweeted the Air Quality Index (AQI) details from a real-time monitoring station in Perungudi, which shows an hourly increase in the air pollution levels in the locality over the last 24 hours. It also shows a rise in airborne Particulate Matter 10 and carbon monoxide over the last 24 hours.
KN Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, Priya Rajan, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor, GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi along with Regional Deputy Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon visited the location to inspect the fire dousing operations in the dump. TNM also spoke to the Corporation Zonal Officer from the region who said that “things should be under control by Thursday evening”.
